Read to Success hopes to keep area students engaged over summer

First through fifth graders in La Crosse schools are getting a book bag to take home this summer. It's part of the Read to Success program meant to foster interest in books while encouraging students to stay active academically and reach for the stars.



Volunteers packed book bags with specifically selected books according to a student's interest. Each student will go home this summer with five books and a recipe card for their parents, providing a brief description of how parents can use a book to support their child's reading over the summer.

Lacey Sinn is an Elementary Literacy Specialist who says reading over the summer works if the family gets involved.

"Their parents are both working, they don't have the opportunity to get to the public library like we would like them to, they don't have the books in their homes so this gives them that right before them," said Sinn.

Kim Edwards is also an Elementary Literacy Specialist with the La Crosse School District too and says she loves her job. "I think part of it too is helping instill that love of reading, making sur e they have books that they enjoy and want to read and help foster that love of reading," said Edwards.

Noelle Griffiths works with the Great Rivers United Way and various community sponsors donate money for the books but also sign up to tutor kids at school.

"Today's children are tomorrow's future and in order for our children to be capable of what they are they need to have those every moment interactions and have those reading skills continue to be developed," said Griffiths.

The school district and United Way raised $20,000 with the help of a grant from the Franke Foundation to purchase six thousand books for kids in Hamilton, Emerson, Northside and Hintgen elementary schools.