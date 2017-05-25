Bakers busy with high volume of graduation cakes

This weekend, seniors at all three high schools in La Crosse graduate. All of those graduation parties mean a busy time for cake makers.

Lindsey Shaub, the assistant manager at the Festival Foods Bakery in Onalaska, said this weekend is the busiest for cakes. She sees four times the usual amount of orders, totaling up to 300 cakes per week. Some trends this year include pictures printed on the cake and trading the traditional sheet cake for cupcakes.

"Cupcakes are being really trendy right now," Shaub said. "We cannot keep up with the cupcakes. So, a lot of people are going with that. We have little toppers that we can put on too that can go for your party."

Shaub said most graduation cakes can be made in 24 hours, but she requests a 48-hour notice to keep up with the high volume of orders this weekend. You can also get pre-made cakes with personalized writing.

