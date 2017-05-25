New falcons named at annual banding

The Peregrine Falcon is native to Wisconsin, but chemicals and loss of habitat have caused that population to shrink.

The Raptor Rescue Project installed a nest box for Peregrine Falcons on top of the US Bank building in La Crosse in 2004. Since then, 34 falcons have been born at that location.

"A lot of people don't remember necessarily, but just like the Bald Eagle, the Peregrine Falcon was nearly extinct in a big part of the United States," said John Howe, Executive Director of the Raptor Rescue Project.

Every year, the Raptor Resource Project visits La Crosse to band the new falcons.

"We band the falcons, and we check them for health," Howe said. "They can have parasites or other things on them, so each year, we check them for visual appearance."

Community members got involved, naming the 25-day old falcons. One boy and three girls are now known as Perry, Amber, Eleanor, and Zazzles.

"Part of that is really to help get people aware and make it more a personal thing," Howe said.

Howe said the banding brings raptor endangerment to the community's attention.

"We almost lost the Bald Eagle. We almost lost the Peregrine Falcon and Ospreys and a lot of these raptors," Howe said. "So, this is just reminder that nature is sensitive, but we can make a difference in helping make a comeback."

The Peregrine Falcon plays an important role in the animal kingdom.

"They do help control some of our unwanted guests like pigeons and stuff like that that seem to congregate in the downtown area," said Ron Lichtie, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR.

With the help of organizations like the Raptor Resource Project, Lichtie is confident in the future of the Peregrine Falcons.

"It's going to take a little time for them to rebound and find their niches and places where they're going to survive," said Lichtie. "I think it has a bright future."

The Raptor Resource Project monitors more than 40 sites along the Mississippi River in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. They partner with federal agencies like the DNR to continue making progress in revitalizing the Peregrine Falcon population.