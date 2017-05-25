Young moms graduate from the Hope Academy

The Hope Academy began more than 20 years ago, creating a unique opportunity for teen moms.

It provides an alternative education program for pregnant and parenting teen moms, enabling them an outlet to earn high school credentials while raising a healthy child and receiving childcare.

Breana Jones, a Hope Academy Graduate said the experience has enriched her life in many ways.

"The Hope Academy helped me move forward a lot faster than I would have going to a high school and it helped me meet a lot of people who are going through the similar situation as me," said Jones.

"I'm very very very proud of her, she's come a long ways not with just having Ryan but becoming a mom and finishing school, and having a job," expressed Marsha Bronn.

Overcoming many obstacles and strengthening relationships along the way, in particular between her and her mother.

"I would ask questions as far as, was she really doing this? Was she really there? They were very helpful in showing me that, yes she is on a different path now, a good path," added Bronn.

"We go through the same sleepless nights, same teething kids, crabby kids, the same daddy problems and it just helps you feel like you're not alone," added Jones, in reference to forming relationships with other mothers.

Amanda Jalensky, Coordinator of Community Services at the Family & Children's Center said the program has been in the La Crosse community for more than 20 years, becoming part of the Family & Children's Center in January of 2013.

"We provide some parenting support and childcare development classes so we're just not focusing on their academics of math and sciences and English, we're also focusing on their life skills and personal finances," said Jalensky.

The program has a 100 percent graduation rate, while the national average for teen moms is less than 40 percent.

MORE INFORMATION: The Hope Academy