May is Mental Health Awareness month. As part of that, the 6th annual Community Walk for Mental Health Awareness happened at the La Crosse County Health building Thursday afternoon.

That walk went through downtown La Crosse. Many created signs with information about mental illness. The goal is education, saying mental illness is common. They also want to help connect those struggling with mental illness with area resources.

"The trend in Wisconsin is to do client centered mental health treatment," said Dr. Katie Fassbinder, Medical Director for mental health resources. "[Which means] helping people identify really meaningful goals and helping them reach those goals as best we can."

La Crosse County has a crisis line for anyone in need at 608-784-HELP, or if texting is preferred, you can text "HOPELINE" at 46735463.

