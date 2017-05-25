Kraus tosses no-no, Central boys win Sectional track title; Thur - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Kraus tosses no-no, Central boys win Sectional track title; Thursday's scores and highlights

Posted: Updated:

Thursday local scores

HS Softball---WIAA Regionals

Logan 0, Onalaska 10...S. Kraus tosses no-hitter, 12 K's

La Farge 0, Bangor 13

Greenwood 1, Blair-Taylor 6

Royall 1, De Soto 16

HS Baseball---WIAA Regionals

Arcadia 3, Altoona 1

Bloomer 3, BRF 4

Richland Center 2, Westby 11

Dodgeville 3, Viroqua 4

Ona. Luther 7, Mel-Min 9

Whitehall 1, Neillsville 15

Boscobel 1, Brookwood 2

B-T 0, Augusta 7

Weston 5, Wonewoc-Center 12

North Crawford 1, Kickapoo12

La Farge 0, Seneca 13

Wauzeka-Steuben 2, Riverdale 3

HS Baseball MSHSL Playoffs

Lake City 1, Caledonia 7

Chatfield 0, La Crescent 4

HS Baseball

Cashton 0, Sparta 3

Roch. Century 5, Logan 4

Onalaska 4-8, West Salem 2-0

Girls Soccer

Sparta 1, Holmen 2

Central 3, Tomah 1

Arcadia 1, Coulee Christian 3

Onalaska 1, West Salem 2

WIAA Track Sectionals

All three divisions in action.  Central boys won the division one Sectional at Middleton.  Luther boys took 2nd at the division three Sectional at Bangor.  For detailed results.  Click here:  https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/BoysTrackField.aspx 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.