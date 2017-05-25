Kraus tosses no-no, Central boys win Sectional track title; Thursday's scores and highlights

Thursday local scores
HS Softball---WIAA Regionals
Logan 0, Onalaska 10...S. Kraus tosses no-hitter, 12 K's
La Farge 0, Bangor 13
Greenwood 1, Blair-Taylor 6
Royall 1, De Soto 16
HS Baseball---WIAA Regionals
Arcadia 3, Altoona 1
Bloomer 3, BRF 4
Richland Center 2, Westby 11
Dodgeville 3, Viroqua 4
Ona. Luther 7, Mel-Min 9
Whitehall 1, Neillsville 15
Boscobel 1, Brookwood 2
B-T 0, Augusta 7
Weston 5, Wonewoc-Center 12
North Crawford 1, Kickapoo12
La Farge 0, Seneca 13
Wauzeka-Steuben 2, Riverdale 3
HS Baseball MSHSL Playoffs
Lake City 1, Caledonia 7
Chatfield 0, La Crescent 4
HS Baseball
Cashton 0, Sparta 3
Roch. Century 5, Logan 4
Onalaska 4-8, West Salem 2-0
Girls Soccer
Sparta 1, Holmen 2
Central 3, Tomah 1
Arcadia 1, Coulee Christian 3
Onalaska 1, West Salem 2
WIAA Track Sectionals
All three divisions in action. Central boys won the division one Sectional at Middleton. Luther boys took 2nd at the division three Sectional at Bangor. For detailed results. Click here: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/BoysTrackField.aspx
