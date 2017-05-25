Kraus tosses no-no, Central boys win Sectional track title; Thursday's scores and highlights

Thursday local scores

HS Softball---WIAA Regionals

Logan 0, Onalaska 10...S. Kraus tosses no-hitter, 12 K's

La Farge 0, Bangor 13

Greenwood 1, Blair-Taylor 6

Royall 1, De Soto 16

HS Baseball---WIAA Regionals

Arcadia 3, Altoona 1

Bloomer 3, BRF 4

Richland Center 2, Westby 11

Dodgeville 3, Viroqua 4

Ona. Luther 7, Mel-Min 9

Whitehall 1, Neillsville 15

Boscobel 1, Brookwood 2

B-T 0, Augusta 7

Weston 5, Wonewoc-Center 12

North Crawford 1, Kickapoo12

La Farge 0, Seneca 13

Wauzeka-Steuben 2, Riverdale 3

HS Baseball MSHSL Playoffs

Lake City 1, Caledonia 7

Chatfield 0, La Crescent 4

HS Baseball

Cashton 0, Sparta 3

Roch. Century 5, Logan 4

Onalaska 4-8, West Salem 2-0

Girls Soccer

Sparta 1, Holmen 2

Central 3, Tomah 1

Arcadia 1, Coulee Christian 3

Onalaska 1, West Salem 2

WIAA Track Sectionals

All three divisions in action. Central boys won the division one Sectional at Middleton. Luther boys took 2nd at the division three Sectional at Bangor. For detailed results. Click here: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/BoysTrackField.aspx