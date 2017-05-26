Copy-2 arrests made in theft of Nazi memorabilia, other items

2 arrests made in theft of Nazi memorabilia, other items - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of guns and vintage collectibles including Nazi memorabilia from a home near Barnesville.

KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rH2PvI ) that the items included sports memorabilia and artifacts from World War I and World War II, including a rare sheet of Adolf Hitler postage stamps.

Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Steve Landsem says the victim valued the collectibles at about $80,000.

Landsem says the victim knows the suspects, who investigators believe sold some of the stolen items to buy drugs. Some items were recovered from a home in Detroit Lakes.

