Copy-2 arrests made in theft of Nazi memorabilia, other items

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of guns and vintage collectibles including Nazi memorabilia from a home near Barnesville.

KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rH2PvI ) that the items included sports memorabilia and artifacts from World War I and World War II, including a rare sheet of Adolf Hitler postage stamps.

Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Steve Landsem says the victim valued the collectibles at about $80,000.

Landsem says the victim knows the suspects, who investigators believe sold some of the stolen items to buy drugs. Some items were recovered from a home in Detroit Lakes.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

