Copy-Troopers focus on Interstate 90 in South Dakota, Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Highway Patrol troopers in South Dakota and Minnesota are joining forces for a 23-hour traffic safety operation on Interstate 90 in the two states.

Other law agencies also are taking part in the effort that runs through 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers ware focusing patrols on the interstate from the Wyoming border to the Wisconsin border, to boost safety as people travel for the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Troopers will be cracking down on speeding, hazardous driving, seatbelt use and impaired driving. The operation includes use of patrol aircraft, police dogs, drug recognition experts and motor carrier personnel.

