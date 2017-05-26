Copy-Hobart man sentenced for 13th drunken driving conviction

Hobart man sentenced for 13th drunken driving conviction - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - A 63-year-old Hobart man convicted of drunken driving 13 times has been sentenced to serve 7 ½ years in prison.

WLUK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qVYQKE ) that Gerald Blasczyk admitted in court Thursday to being an alcoholic.

Assistant District Attorney Peter Hahn urged the judge to impose a harsh sentence, saying Blasczyk needs treatment in a prison setting.

Defense attorney Walter Piel asked the judge for leniency, saying his client's alcoholism comes partially from a culture in northeastern Wisconsin that condones heavy drinking.

Judge Mitchell Metropulos told Blasczyk he was lucky he hadn't killed himself or someone else and sentenced him to the maximum 12 ½ years, with five years suspended and credit for three years Blasczyk has been in prison while his case worked its way through the courts.

