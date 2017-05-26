Copy-The Latest: Walker's Medicaid drug-testing wins approval

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on Wisconsin state budget (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker's proposal making Wisconsin the first state to require drug tests to receive Medicaid health benefits has won approval from the Legislature's budget-writing committee.

The Joint Finance Committee on Thursday voted to give itself oversight and final approval on Walker's plans to drug-test able-bodied, childless adult Medicaid applicants. There would also be a drug test requirement for food stamp recipients.

Democratic opponents argue the drug testing would be unconstitutional.

Walker is also seeking federal approval for the drug testing and new work requirements for Medicaid and food stamp recipients.

The committee approved Walker's plans on a 12-4 vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. It's now a part of the state budget that the full Legislature will vote on later this summer.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee has ditched Gov. Scott Walker's call to cut University of Wisconsin tuition by 5 percent.

The Joint Finance Committee instead voted 12-4 Thursday to continue a tuition freeze for two more years. It's been in place for four years.

Walker said earlier Thursday that continuing the freeze would be a "huge victory" for students and parents. His budget called for extending the freeze for one year and cutting tuition by 5 percent the second year of the budget, which would have saved students as much as $460 next year depending on the school they attend.

The Joint Finance Committee also reduced the funding increase Walker proposed for UW by about $6 million.

The committee's changes to the budget are expected to be passed by the full Legislature largely unchanged, making its votes significant in the ongoing process of passing a two-year spending plan.

The Republican majority leader in the Wisconsin state Assembly is pushing back against Gov. Scott Walker's call for lawmakers to act quickly on a plan to fund roads.

Rep. Jim Steineke on Thursday called on Walker and the state Senate to come forward with a plan that pays for roads without "borrowing at the peril of our children."

Walker's initial proposal calls for $500 million more in borrowing and Senate leaders have also floated the idea of more borrowing.

But Steineke and Assembly Republicans want less borrowing and are calling for increasing gas taxes and fees. Steineke says Assembly Republicans remain open to negotiations and options that would lead to a long-term road-funding solution.

He says, "Ignoring the problem and putting a Band-Aid on it just won't work."

Gov. Scott Walker is urging the state Legislature to "get it done" and reach agreement on road funding by the end of June without raising gas taxes.

Walker held a news conference Thursday in Neenah where construction work is ongoing on the Highways 10/441 interchange and expansion.

Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature have been unable to reach agreement on how to pay for road projects, like the one in the Fox Valley that he is highlighting Thursday.

Walker repeated his opposition to raising gas taxes or vehicle registration fees. He also opposes separating the transportation budget from the rest of the state budget, a move that could delay reaching a deal for months and jeopardize funding for current projects.

