Some sunshine, some rain possible this holiday weekend

Temperatures are warming up for the Memorial Day weekend, but keep the umbrella handy just in case.

The WXOW Storm Tracker Forecast Team says that there's a chance of some thunderstorms throughout the extended weekend with the best chance coming Monday.

We'll see some sunshine and blue skies off and on mixed with the clouds during that time.

Highs will range from the low to mid 70's Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, before cooling off slightly to the upper 60's for Monday.

