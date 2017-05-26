Memorial Day Weekend travel to increase 2.7 percent

Almost 40 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend.

That's according to AAA, on average, driving 50 miles or more away from home.

Wisconsin Trooper Robert Koenen said they urge motorists not to drink and drive and to put their phones down and focus on the roadway.

"Limit distractions within their own vehicles and wear your seat belts. We are in the middle of a Click It or Ticket campaign in Wisconsin, we have extra officers out on the road, looking for seat belt violations," said Koenen.

Alerting drivers that construction sites are temporarily put on hold for the weekend.

"Contractors involved in major construction projects, highway construction projects in Wisconsin will halt today at noon, Friday at noon and will not resume again until Tuesday at 6 a.m. to allow more lanes to be open for traffic. However, motorists still may encounter delays in traffic." added Koenen.

Motorists may still encounter reduced lanes, switching lanes, and delayed traffic in work zones and are reminded to drive slow.

Despite the high numbers, drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015. Airfares, car rental rates and mid-range hotels are all projected higher than last year as well.

MORE INFORMATION: Wisconsin Department of Transportation