La Crosse Loggers celebrate new renovations

The Lumberyard has a brand new look for the Loggers' 2017 season.

"This is two years really in the making, between the planning stages, the conversations, the look of things on paper, and now it's reality," expressed Chris Goodell, General Manager of the La Crosse Loggers.

Goodell added they're very excited to show off all the additions to fans.

"In the pro shop you'll see a lot of new things. It's a brand new air conditioned, gorgeous room. We have a Loggers legends area in there that commemorates our alums. So there are options for Eric Thames the current Milwaukee Brewer, Scherzer, two time Cy Award Winner, Chris Sale the five time Major League All-Star," added Goodell.

They've also added four new windows to their Festival Foods Food Court, offering a wider variety of products to their guests like a Festival burger, Oktoberfest brat, their own Loggers Lager, and loaded nachos in a complimentary Logger helmet.

Steve Carlyon, Director at the City of La Crosse's Park & Rec. Department said it's not just the players and spectators that utilize the stadium.

"High schools are in here, the universities are in here. We have teams coming from Iowa and Minnesota that want to experience this ballpark and it's got that great family feel," said Carlyon.

Copeland Park in totality is a $3.5 million project. More than $2 million of that has come from the Loggers with donations from the La Crosse Community Foundation and the Corinne Zielke Fund being used towards the lights.

Opening day is Tuesday, May 20.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Loggers