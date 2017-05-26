Memorial service at Central High School in 95th year

A service at Central High School is in its 95th year, one of the longest running observances in the nation.

For Associate Principal Jeff Axness, it's the first under his direction.

"Little bit of first year jitters, but we've got a lot of great people that have been a part of this for a long time," Axness said.

Hundreds gathered to see the presentation of the colors and honor those who fell protecting their country.

The service also included musical performances on the steps of the main entrance.

"We got the choir, we've got the orchestra, we've got the band involved and they sound fantastic."

Behind the music were two flags honoring former Central students.

"Each star on that flag represents a Central student that fought in World War I and World War II."

Axness said the Memorial Service is as much for current students as it is those past.

"We're here to help our students understand more about those that fight for our country and those that have given the ultimate sacrifice."

Students like Senior Madeline Stevens, who is central's first young woman to enlist in the Marine Corps.

"Memorial Day is unique because it's about thanking and honoring all those who have served in the military and have fallen in the line of duty," Stevens said during her keynote address.

Alton Kammel, another Central senior, is also enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was a member of the group that presented the colors during the service.

"It's such an honor to be a part of it and the legacy that the stars and stripes carry," Kammel said.

Though over the weekend many of us will be celebrating, there's one thing these students and veterans ask to keep in mind.

"[Memorial Day] is the day that we honor the ones that have passed. So when you are out partying and grilling, make sure that it's in their memory," said Kammel.