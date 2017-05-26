Longfellow students raise $800 for public ed foundation

Students at Longfellow Middle School got some exercise Friday morning, part of a program that raises money for local organizations.

This year for Runnin' for a Reason, students raised over $800 for the La Crosse Public Education Foundation by selling over 150 t-shirts and more than 250 wristbands. To cap it off, they ran (or walked) a 5k though the south side area of La Crosse followed by an expo with local health organizations.

"We encourage people if they want to run, awesome, run... if you want to walk, walk... just enjoy each other and enjoy the out doors and enjoy doing good for the community," said Marci Kline, an 8th grade teacher at Longfellow LDI.

Students researched organizations and voted on their choice this year. They also designed the t-shirts sold to raise money, this year with the theme "Be The Good".