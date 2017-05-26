2 men die in small plane crash in Sheboygan County - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 men die in small plane crash in Sheboygan County

Posted: Updated:
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - -

Two men have died after the single-engine plane they were in crashed in a farm field in Sheboygan County.

The crash happened Friday afternoon. A witness called 911 to report that a plane had crashed in the area of County Highway O and Willow Road. Officers were directed to a farm field and found the debris.

Authorities say there were no survivors.

The plane was an Aerotek Pitts S-2A Fixed Wing Single-Engine aircraft, and authorities believe it is not from Sheboygan County.

Sheriff's officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating with the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.