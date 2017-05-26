2 men die in small plane crash in Sheboygan County

Two men have died after the single-engine plane they were in crashed in a farm field in Sheboygan County.

The crash happened Friday afternoon. A witness called 911 to report that a plane had crashed in the area of County Highway O and Willow Road. Officers were directed to a farm field and found the debris.

Authorities say there were no survivors.

The plane was an Aerotek Pitts S-2A Fixed Wing Single-Engine aircraft, and authorities believe it is not from Sheboygan County.

Sheriff's officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating with the sheriff's department.

