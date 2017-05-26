State delays release of comments on Walker's Medicaid plans

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is delaying the release of more than 1,000 public comments on Gov. Scott Walker's plans to drug screen BadgerCare applicants and make a host of other changes to the state's Medicaid program.

The agency had planned to submit a waiver request to the federal government Friday. But a DHS spokeswoman said Friday the request and more than 1,000 public comments received during the month-long comment period won't be submitted and posted online until next week. Spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt declined to provide a reason for the delay.

As of midday Friday the DHS website still said the waiver request would be submitted that day.

Republicans who control the state Legislature's budget committee gave Walker's plan an initial approval Thursday.

