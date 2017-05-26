Friday's playoff softball scores

Friday's local scores
WIAA softball tournament - regional finals
Div 1
La Crosse Central 7, Verona 6 - Ray Peterson (CEN) caps 4-run 7th with walk-off 2-run double
Div 2
Onalaska 10, Ellsworth 5 - Hilltoppers score 6 runs in 4th inning
Div 3
Arcadia 2, Dodgeville 1
Div 4
C-FC 11, Mondovi 2 - Kashes Franz (CFC): 16 K
Luther 4, Independence/Gilmanton 2 - Knights at Pirates on Tuesday
Div 5
Cashton 4, De Soto 1
MSHSL softball tournament - sub-sectionals
Class AA
P-E-M 8, Caledonia/Spring Grove 4 - Warriors eliminated from postseason
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.