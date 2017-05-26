Friday's playoff softball scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's playoff softball scores

Posted: Updated:

Friday's local scores

WIAA softball tournament - regional finals

Div 1

La Crosse Central 7, Verona 6 - Ray Peterson (CEN) caps 4-run 7th with walk-off 2-run double

Div 2

Onalaska 10, Ellsworth 5 - Hilltoppers score 6 runs in 4th inning

Div 3

Arcadia 2, Dodgeville 1

Div 4

C-FC 11, Mondovi 2 - Kashes Franz (CFC): 16 K

Luther 4, Independence/Gilmanton 2 - Knights at Pirates on Tuesday

Div 5

Cashton 4, De Soto 1

MSHSL softball tournament - sub-sectionals

Class AA

P-E-M 8, Caledonia/Spring Grove 4 - Warriors eliminated from postseason

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.