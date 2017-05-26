Commencement Ceremony for Central

Central High School held it's commencement ceremony at the La Crosse Center on Friday evening. The event featured several student speakers as well as musical selections performed by the senior members of the robed choir.
Principal Troy McDonald called the name of each graduate as Superintendent Randy Nelson passed out the diplomas for the class of 2017.
This year's program showed the Red Raiders as having 287 students in this year's commencement.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.