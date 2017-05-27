Caledonia, La Crescent advance to 1AA East title game

It will be a 3 Rivers Conference showdown on Monday for the 1AA sub-sectional baseball title.

Caledonia and La Crescent will meet for the third time this season on Memorial Day, with the winner advancing to the 1AA sectionals in Rochester.

The top-seeded Warriors beat Saint Charles 4-2 on Saturday, while La Crescent outlasted Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 4-2 in 10 innings in the next game of the tournament, held in Lake City.

Monday's game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. in Lake City. The loser will play a elimination game right after against Saint Charles or Fillmore Central for the right to advance to sectionals.

The teams split their meetings this season. Caledonia won 7-4 in April, while La Crescent won 8-5 in May.