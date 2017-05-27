UW-L men's track wins 3rd straight NCAA Outdoor title

It came down to the final 100 meters, but the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men's track and field team won its third straight national outdoor title on Saturday.

UW-L finished with 47 points to edge UW-Whitewater (45). The teams were tied entering the final race, the men's 4x400 meter relay. The Eagles team of Zak Wallenfang, Sam Smith, Ben Jordan, and Ross Denman finished seventh to score the decisive 2 points.

Ross Denman (400 meter dash), Ian Ewers (3000 meter steeplechase) and Luke Rohloff (110 meter hurdles) provided event wins to produce 30 of the 43 points scored Saturday. UW-L's 4x100 meter relay finished 2nd, and Denman later finished sixth in the 200 meter dash.

It's the 15th men's outdoor title in program history, the most all-time in division 3. UW-L has now swept the NCAA III Indoor and Outdoor titles 12 times.

The UW-L women finished tied for 59th with 3 points. Washington University won the title with 56 points.