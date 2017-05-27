President Trump postpones planned June 1 trip to Iowa - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

President Trump postpones planned June 1 trip to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - -

President Donald Trump's planned visit next month to Iowa has been postponed.

Trump had been scheduled to visit Cedar Rapids - his first trip to Iowa as president of the United States - on June 1.

A news release sent Saturday said the trip has been postponed "due to an unforeseen change in President Trump's schedule." The release did not give a rescheduled visit date, but said that information would be released early next week.

Trump's last visit to Iowa occurred in Des Moines during his "Thank You" tour as president-elect in December. Trump won Iowa's six electoral votes in November.

