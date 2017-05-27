Minnesota brothers linked by birth, baseball team

A band of brothers who just happen to be triplets are playing a big role in turning the season around for the baseball team at a high school in southeastern Minnesota.

The Winona Daily News reports that triplets Noah, Jake and David French look and act differently, but they share their love of playing baseball for Cotter High School. Their older brother, Sam, is an assistant coach for the team and graduated in 2015.

The team got off to a tough start but has played well the second half of the season. It won five in a row and seven of eight before a close loss Friday.

The Frenches played a big role in turning the season around. Jake is a strong hitter and third baseman, while David provides leadership as catcher. Noah pitches and plays outfield.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.