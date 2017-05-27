2 men killed in Sheboygan County plane crash identified

Authorities have identified two men who died when their single-engine plane crashed in a farm field in Sheboygan County.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said Saturday the pilot was 67-year-old Dennis Hall of McHenry, Ill., and the passenger was 19-year-old Filip Smecko of Janesville, Wis.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Hall and Smecko were in the area to attend weekend races at Road America when their plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The plane was an Aerotek Pitts S-2A Fixed Wing Single-Engine aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating with the sheriff's department.

