Two officers nominated for saving woman from flood-swollen Mississippi in Grant County

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Two law enforcement officers have been nominated for a Grant County Sheriff's Department award for helping save a woman who jumped from the Hwy 151 Iowa / Wisconsin Bridge Wednesday morning.

A posting on the Grant County Sheriff's social media page says Grant County Deputy Matt Small and Officer Brad Hesselbacher of the Dubuque Police Department have been nominated for the department's Meritorious Conduct for risking their lives to rescue the woman from the flood-stage Mississippi River.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the unidentified woman had parked her car on the bridge and then jumped off from the Wisconsin side. Small and Hesselbacher scaled the river bank and entered the water to save her as she clung to a branch about 25 feet from shore.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment soon afterward.