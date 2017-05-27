Summer safety tips

Spring is on its way out, which means it's time to break out the bikes, the boats, and head outdoors for some summer fun. But with summer being a busier recreation season it becomes a busier season for ambulance calls.

"We see more recreational type calls as far as incidents that are camping related or boating related," said Nick Eastman, Operations Supervisor of Clinical Services for Gundersen Tri-State.

High heat, being out on the water or camping each have their own set of precautions to keep in mind.

"One of the most important things is to stay hydrated," Eastman said.

Dehydration limits the body's ability to cool itself and can lead to heat stroke. Staying hydrated and avoiding caffeine or alcohol is recommended, but in cases of extreme heat and humidity, it may be best to stay inside.

"Unless you're conditioned to handle it and you have the resources like fluids and that kind of thing, try to stay out of the heat," said Eastman. "Stay in an area that's either air conditioned or you have a fan or something like that."

Out on the river, be mindful of other boaters and be on the look out for debris dislodged by higher water levels.

"There's a lot of current and you just got to really know where you're going and how the river is going to react to what you're doing out there," said Division Chief Frank Devine of the La Crosse Fire Department.

And out on the campsite, whether it's grilling your favorite brats or roasting marshmallows, always take fire safety precautions.

"You have to have some kind of water source available so that if for some reason embers got out of control, you'd be able to put out that fire right away," Chief Devine said.

Taking a moment to make sure you're prepared ensures a fun and safe summer for everyone.