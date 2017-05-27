Big Weekend for Graduations

There was plenty of pomp and circumstance in La Crosse across the afternoon and early evening hours. Several high schools held their commencement ceremonies, some using the same venue.

Aquinas High School held it's eighty-eighth commencement within it's Reinhart Athletic Complex at noon. The Blugolds class of 2017 welcomed 68 new graduates to the status of alumni.

Also choosing to stay close to home, Onalaska held it's early afternoon event in their gym.

Holmen High School and it's over 200 graduates offered family and friends a 1 p.m start time at the La Crosse Center to witness their commencement ceremony.

Finally, Logan High School also decided to hold it's graduation at the La Crosse Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m. La Crosse's Central High School completed their commencement on Friday evening.