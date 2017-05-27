Planting season well underway at community gardens

Work is well underway at the Kane Street Community Gardens.

Saturday, onions and winter squash were planted and irrigation systems were being set up. Hundreds of tomatoes, eggplants and peppers have already been planted all with the help of volunteers. Over the course of the summer, thousands are expected to volunteer but they say there's always room for more.

"We're always ready for more," said Ryan Knox, a gardener from Hunger Task Force. "We have two Hunger Task Force employees here, myself and Todd Huffman, the garden coordinator. Come and meet us at the garden, we'll show you what to do, there's always someone to guide you. It's a great place for beginning gardening."

Beginning June 1st, Kane Street will also be providing free children's garden workshops every Monday at 4pm and every Saturday at 11am.