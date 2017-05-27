Chippewa Co. Sheriff: 4 dead, 5 injured in crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Chippewa Co. Sheriff: 4 dead, 5 injured in crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says four people were killed and five others were injured in a crash Saturday evening. 

According to Kowalczyk, a car failed to stop at a stop sign when heading North on County Road 'G' and was hit by a pick-up truck heading West on State Highway 64. He said the identities of the victims were not being released at this time. 

Crews have closed 64 from County Road 'D' to County Road 'G' as they investigate the crash. Kowalcyzk said it will likely be closed for the next couple of hours. 

