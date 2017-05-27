LC Aris FC drops 1st home match - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

LC Aris FC drops 1st home match

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A 3-goal second half lifted Duluth past LC Aris FC 4-0 on Saturday.

Aris FC, playing its first home match in its first full season as a member of the National Premier Soccer League, dropped its record to 0-2.

The team will play at Sioux Falls on Tuesday and at the Minnesota TwinStars Wednesday before hosting Viejos Son Los Trapos FC on Saturday, June 3 at Viterbo Outdoor Athletics Complex. A total of seven home games are scheduled this season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.