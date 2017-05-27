LC Aris FC drops 1st home match

A 3-goal second half lifted Duluth past LC Aris FC 4-0 on Saturday.

Aris FC, playing its first home match in its first full season as a member of the National Premier Soccer League, dropped its record to 0-2.

The team will play at Sioux Falls on Tuesday and at the Minnesota TwinStars Wednesday before hosting Viejos Son Los Trapos FC on Saturday, June 3 at Viterbo Outdoor Athletics Complex. A total of seven home games are scheduled this season.