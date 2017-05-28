Central powerlifter 2nd at worlds

Abbi Stafslien-Dumale, left, finished second in the sub-juniors 84kg division at the IPF World Women's Bench Press Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania.

La Crosse Central powerlifter Abbi Stafslien-Dumale will return from Lithuania with a silver medal.

The junior finished second in her 84kg sub-juniors weight class at the International Powerlifting Federation World Women's Bench Press Championships on Saturday.

Stafslien-Dumale battled Russia's Nesterenko Olesia for the gold medal, but scratched on her final lift while attempting 117,5 kg (259.043 pounds). Olesia successfully benched 115 kg (253.532 pounds).

The United States finished fourth as a team in the sub-juniors category with 26 points. Russia won the division with 60 points.

More results from the championships can be found here.

