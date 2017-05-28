Central powerlifter 2nd at worlds - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Central powerlifter 2nd at worlds

Posted: Updated:
Abbi Stafslien-Dumale, left, finished second in the sub-juniors 84kg division at the IPF World Women's Bench Press Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania. Abbi Stafslien-Dumale, left, finished second in the sub-juniors 84kg division at the IPF World Women's Bench Press Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania.
KAUNAS, Lithuania (WXOW) - -

La Crosse Central powerlifter Abbi Stafslien-Dumale will return from Lithuania with a silver medal.

The junior finished second in her 84kg sub-juniors weight class at the International Powerlifting Federation World Women's Bench Press Championships on Saturday.

Stafslien-Dumale battled Russia's Nesterenko Olesia for the gold medal, but scratched on her final lift while attempting 117,5 kg (259.043 pounds). Olesia successfully benched 115 kg (253.532 pounds).

The United States finished fourth as a team in the sub-juniors category with 26 points. Russia won the division with 60 points.

More results from the championships can be found here.

RELATED: Raising the bar: Central powerlifter prepares for Worlds

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.