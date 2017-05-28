Despite flooding, Goose Island fully booked for Memorial Weekend

High water and flooding has not stopped campers at Goose Island.

Though about 130 sites were unable to be used over the weekend, Goose Island welcomed hundreds of others to enjoy the sunshine. The Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to the summer camping season. Looming flood waters and bad weather at first had some concerned. Thankfully, they said, the weather cooperated.

"We were prepared for it, we've done reservations that were able to be used, we have canceled the ones that would not be able to be used... the maintenance is a fantastic crew and with everyone, we made sure this weekend would come out with a hit and it has," said camp host Sue Lachman.

More space will become available once water recedes from currently closed campsites.