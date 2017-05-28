La Crosse Memorial Day Parade route

Several Memorial Day activities will take place in La Crosse on Monday, including the Memorial Day parade.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of 5th and King Streets. The parade will continue up to West Avenue, down toward Badger Street and eventually make its way to Oak Grove Cemetery.

West Avenue northbound between King Street and La Crosse Street will be closed during the parade and the detour will be Jackson Street. Parts of La Crosse Street near Oak Grove Cemetery will also be shut down for the parade.

A ceremony will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery following the parade.