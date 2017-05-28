Eagles return home, trophy in hand

A detailed look at the NCAA III Outdoor Championship trophy. The UW-L men's team now has 15 of them.

It was a joyful, yet exhausting trip home for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse track and field team.

About 24 hours removed from winning the NCAA III Outdoor Championship, the Eagles hopped off the bus at Mitchell Hall Sunday evening ready for some rest.

The emotions of Saturday were still fresh on their minds though.

"It's special. You can't really describe it. It's nice for the alumni too, just to carry on the tradition," said senior Ross Denman, who sealed the title by crossing the finish line in the 4x400 relay, the final race of the meet.

UW-L finished with 47 points to edge Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival UW-Whitewater by 2 points. It's the Eagles' third straight Outdoor Championship, and 15th overall.

Ian Ewers kickstarted Saturday's dominance by winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase, becoming just the second athlete in school history to win the event.

"Don't know if we expected to win three titles. Got rolling really quick on Saturday morning. It was pretty exciting," he said.

Luke Rohloff added a thrilling win in the 110-meter hurdles, and Denman won the 400 meter dash title. The Eagles scored 43 of its 47 total points on Saturday.

For UW-L head coach Josh Buchholtz, the title is his eighth with the program. Four have come in the outdoor season.

"We have such a great tradition, the people that have set the table before us, the coaches, the athletes, the tradition and history that we've have," Buchholtz said. "This will never get old. This part of the secret of UW-L track and field."

The Eagles swept the Indoor and Outdoor titles this season, and have 33 total championships in school history.

UW-L will host the outdoor championships in 2018.