La Crosse Ready for Bike Week - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse Ready for Bike Week

Posted: Updated:
By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

Bike Week kicks off next week across the state of Wisconsin. The La Crosse area offers plenty of opportunity to make the most of an increasingly bike-friendly community.

Erica Black, a member of the Bike Week Committee, said there are a number of events throughout the week, including things like bike to coffee, bike to baseball and a block party to wrap up the festivities. Participants can also pick up a "BIKE-O" bingo board as a fun way to track their activities throughout the week.

For more information, check out bikeweek.wisconsinbikefed.org/lacrosse.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.