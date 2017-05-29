La Crosse Ready for Bike Week

Bike Week kicks off next week across the state of Wisconsin. The La Crosse area offers plenty of opportunity to make the most of an increasingly bike-friendly community.

Erica Black, a member of the Bike Week Committee, said there are a number of events throughout the week, including things like bike to coffee, bike to baseball and a block party to wrap up the festivities. Participants can also pick up a "BIKE-O" bingo board as a fun way to track their activities throughout the week.

For more information, check out bikeweek.wisconsinbikefed.org/lacrosse.