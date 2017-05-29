Wisconsin Democrats view Gov. Walker as "beatable" - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin Democrats view Gov. Walker as "beatable"

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Wisconsin Democrats say they are increasingly optimistic about their chances of knocking off Republican Gov. Scott Walker next year even though a top tier candidate has yet to emerge and they're still recovering from a devastating 2016 election.

Democrats are gathering this weekend for the Wisconsin state party convention. They say many liberals are energized in opposition both to President Donald Trump and Republicans closely tied to him like Walker.

Walker's approval rating has been below 50 percent since early 2014.

However, their recent track record hasn't been good. Democrats are still trying to recover from Trump becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to carry Wisconsin since 1984. Walker has been challenged for the governor seat quite a few times, but has won three elections since 2010.

