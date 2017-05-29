Medical Monday: Essential oils in hospitals

We've heard plenty about essential oils, and on Monday morning Gundersen nursing system specialist Denise Nicholson joined Daybreak to talk a little more about the benefits and how they're being utilized in a hospital setting.

Information courtesy of gundersenhealth.org:

Essential oils may be used if you're experiencing pain, nausea and vomiting, anxiety, insomnia or for smoking cessation. When inhaled, essential oils trigger the limbic system. When applied to the feet, the active elements in the oils are absorbed. Some patients have described a change almost immediately. While essential oils are very safe when used correctly, Gundersen does not use them for children under age 2 or women in the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Staff at our Integrative Medicine Center can talk to you about essential oils and what may work best for you.

Available at Gundersen Health Shop on the Onalaska Campus, Gundersen Gift Shop on the La Crosse Campus and Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Home Medical Supply in West Union, Iowa, with advice from the Gundersen Integrative Medicine Center.