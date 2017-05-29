Girl hurt in fall at east Iowa state park, authorities say

DUNDEE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has been injured by a fall at a state park in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says the girl was hiking with friends and family Sunday afternoon at Backbone State Park when she fell nearly 60 feet (18 meters).

Her companions called 911 for help, and she eventually was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Her name and condition have not been released.

The park sits about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Dundee in Delaware County.

