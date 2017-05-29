Separate Milwaukee shootings leave 2 dead, 10 wounded

Police in Milwaukee are investigating separate shootings that left two people dead and 10 wounded.

The wounded include two children. The dead include a 37-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot during an argument Saturday afternoon, and a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot Saturday night under circumstances that remain under investigation.

A 7-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman were wounded Saturday afternoon. Police say the woman was arguing with the suspect when the gun discharged.

In another double-shooting Saturday afternoon, an 8-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were struck by gunfire after a fight broke out on the street.

Police were searching Sunday for suspects in the two homicides and the two incidents in which children were hurt.

Suspects have been arrested in some of the other non-fatal shootings.

