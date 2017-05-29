Tainted dog treats prompt warning from Minnesota sheriff's office

Tainted dog treats prompt warning from Minnesota sheriff's offic - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. (KTTC) -

A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities. 

The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook Sunday about dog treats laced with ibuprofen.

The treats were found by a citizen in the area of Cedric Lane and Harvest Drive in Elko New Market.

These hot dog pieces and beef sticks, normally a delicious find for any dog on a walk, contained ibuprofen pills inside. 

Ibuprofen can be deadly to dogs. 

Authorities have cleaned up the area, but still caution pet owners to be careful while out on a walk.

The Sheriff's Office and Elko New Market Police ask anyone with information on the case to come forward. 

