Tainted dog treats prompt warning from Minnesota sheriff's office

A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook Sunday about dog treats laced with ibuprofen.
The treats were found by a citizen in the area of Cedric Lane and Harvest Drive in Elko New Market.
These hot dog pieces and beef sticks, normally a delicious find for any dog on a walk, contained ibuprofen pills inside.
Ibuprofen can be deadly to dogs.
Authorities have cleaned up the area, but still caution pet owners to be careful while out on a walk.
The Sheriff's Office and Elko New Market Police ask anyone with information on the case to come forward.
