Wisconsin Butcher unveils meat vending machine

Fresh deli meat can now be a vending machine away.

A butcher in Hudson, Wisconsin has two machines that sell his products outside his store.

Each machine is stocked with fresh items from the deli including sides like potato salad.

This is meant to give customers faster service for the same products they would get inside the store.

Shelves are adjustable, so just about anything can be sold inside.

The machines are from Europe and they’re believed to be the first ones in America.