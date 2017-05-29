1 dead after boat crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person has died after a boat crash on Lake Emily.



An official with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it happened shortly before 11 Thursday morning. Recreational Safety Warden Kyle Drake says a boat crashed into a stationary boat.



There were three people in the stationary boat, two of them were hurt. There were two people in the moving boat. One person from the moving boat died from injuries.



Drake says alcohol was not involved.