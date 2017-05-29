Remembering Memorial Day as more than a long weekend

Memorial Day means a day off of work for many. Camping and grilling out are two of the most popular ways people spend the long weekend; however, many spent the day remembering soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thomas Brown and his wife from La Porte, Indiana spent this Memorial Day in La Crosse.

"We asked the guy running the hotel what was going on," Brown said. "He told us about the parade. We were at the parade. They told us about the service. We also heard about the service on the riverfront."

The Browns have spent Memorial Day in different cities throughout the years. The couple seeks out local Memorial Day services and parades in every city they visit. Brown said many of his relatives have fought for our country.

"Now you're going to make me get all choked up," he said.

He admires soldiers, knowing that all soldiers who go to war are willing to risk it all--even their lives.

"I've worked with veterans all my life all the way from WWII to--I had some young veterans that I worked with before I retired," Brown said. "None of them did it for the recognition. They deserve it."

Gale Buchholtz with American Legion Post 52 served in the Vietnam War era. For him, Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember fellow soldiers who made and may make the ultimate sacrifice defending freedom.

"For me to remember why I have freedom, thinking of the people that are in harm's way now, and remembering those that gave their life for our country, for my part in participating in the service and contributing to do that," Buchholtz said. "That means a lot to me."

Brown used to think of Memorial Day as an extra day away from his desk.

"When I was younger, that's what it was about. It was a no work holiday," Brown said. "But, as I get older, it shows me what a lot of people have sacrificed for our country."

He said he will continue to pay tribute those who defend our nation in the past, the present, and the future.

Buchholtz said American Legion Post 52 holds events to remember veterans and fallen soldiers throughout the year. He said the La Crosse community has always widely supported local veterans.

