Steve Hole leaves legacy at Logan High School

Born and raised on the Northside, Steve Hole always dreamt of working at Logan High School.

His parents went to school there, he graduated in 1986 as a Ranger, and he watched his children experience their high school journeys through those same halls.

"I coached and taught mathematics. Just really love the subject, love the challenges it presented. Love the idea that I thought I could make a difference with kids because so many kids struggle with math," said Hole who attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse before enlisting in the Navy for a couple years, then finishing his degree in Mathematics.

After serving as a coach for middle school track, middle school cross country, high school basketball (both JV and Varsity), high school track in Benton and varsity football over the years he took over the role of Activities Director at Logan High School about 13 years ago.

"A lot of people probably don't know this, but I am fairly emotional. I tear up when I see some of the things that our kids do," expressed Hole, who said he's just been doing what he loves, "I can't put into words how special it is to watch our kids do well at something. I see where they are when they start and what they become. How they handle the success, how they handle the failures when they aren't as successful all of those things are so rewarding that there's no words to describe them."

His wife, Mary also graduated from Logan and currently works at the high school as well, she said he has left a legacy that is unmatched.

"You walk in the building and he's either in the concession stand, or in the gym or in the field, or in the classroom," said Mary.

Debra Kollross, Principal at Logan High School said he's an irreplaceable support figure.

"He's this umbrella guy and everything underneath it happens because he's up there promoting this Logan Family and it just helps everything fall into place," said Kollross.

"I just hope that he knows how much that he's changed our lives. That he's touched a lot of us on a deeper level than I think he knows," added Theodore Carr, a senior athlete.

Tyanna Washa, a senior athlete said she's fortunate to have had his support over the course of her high school journey.

"I'm so grateful to have had him for my whole four years. It's going to be hard to replace Mr. Hole, he's definitely the heart and soul of Logan High School," said Washa.

Although June 30 will mark his last official day on the payroll, he reassures everyone that he's not going anywhere.

And as always he said, "It is an awesome day to be a Ranger!"

