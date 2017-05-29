Onalaska community honors veterans on Memorial Day

The Onalaska community honored those who have dedicated their lives to service during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

The parade led directly to the Onalaska Cemetery, where community members had a chance to pay their respects. The ceremony included performances by the Onalaska High School band, presentations from Col. Doug Nikolai and different representatives of the military branches placed wreaths to commemorate the fallen.

"We're here for the veterans, we're here for the past, present and future," Bob Weber, Commander with the Onalaska American Legion, said. "We want to honor them and their goals and what they've done to keep this country free."

Residents in the Onalaska community especially remember Adam Servais and Nick DeWhirst, who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan in 2006 and 2008, respectively.