La Crescent Memorial Day ceremony

The city of La Crescent hosted its Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans Park on Monday, honoring those who have served and continue to serve our country.

The ceremony included words from veterans and community members, rifle salutes and patriotic music from the La Crescent High School band.

"Our post goes out and we do 12 cemeteries around the area, from La Crescent up on north side then down on the south ridge and we render honors at each cemetery, we read a prayer, do the 2 gun salute and then come back here at the end and have a sermon," Dan Vrodigen, Commander of the American Legion Post.