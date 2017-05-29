La Crescent American Legion holds Memorial Day flower sale

The La Crescent American Legion held its annual Memorial Day flower sale on Monday, raising money for local veterans.

"We do the plant sale every year for raising money for up by the Mosher home where veterans are living," Pamela Twining, a member of the Axillary American Legion, said. "We use the money that we raise to play bingo every month with them and buy gifts for them."

If you missed out on this year's sale, you can catch it next Memorial Day at the La Crescent American Legion.