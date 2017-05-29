La Crescent, Caledonia advance to sectional tournament

A pair of dominant pitching performances has La Crescent and Caledonia heading to the MSHSL 1AA sectional baseball tournament.

Behind Jaden Moore, the Lancers advanced to Rochester with a 5-0 win over the Warriors on Monday in Lake City. Moore went the distance, striking out seven. La Crescent will face Pine Island or Rochester Lourdes on Saturday at Rochester Mayo Field.

Caledonia needed an extra seven innings from Evan Denstad to eliminate Fillmore Central/Lanesboro with a 3-0 win. The Warriors will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at JM Alumni Field in Rochester.