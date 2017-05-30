Washout closes Black Hawk Bridge near De Soto

Law enforcement reports that all east and westbound lanes on WIS 82 at WIS 35 are closed due to a crash.

We received word from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation that the road is closed in both directions due to a crash that occurred at approximately 4:22 on Tuesday morning. Crawford County Dispatch said the closure is all due to a washout.



Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCulloch said a driver witnessed the washout when another driver drove over the bridge and the road disintegrated. The sheriff said this is a recovery mission. The La Crosse Dive Unit along with the Wisconsin DOT are on scene working to recover the car.



The sheriff estimated the hole to be 8 to 10 feet deep, it is in the eastbound lane. The sheriff said the road is closed and impassable on both Wisconsin and Iowa for weeks if not months. In his 26 years of sheriff, he said he has never seen anything like this.



