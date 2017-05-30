Dairy News: Yahara Pride Farms

This week in Wisconsin Dairy News, a farmer-led organization that encourages farmers to engage in proactive environmental stewardship within the Yahara Watershed is significantly reducing the amount of phosphorus in Madison lakes.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has visited Jeff Endres’ farm several times this past year, and for a very good reason.

“We have this great partnership with our family farmers in Dane County working on implementing practices to help keep more soil on the land, working to reduce runoff, and we’re making incredible strides due to the great work that’s being done on the ground,” said Parisi.

Yahara Pride Farms is a farmer-led organization encouraging area farmers to engage in proactive environmental stewardship within the Yahara Watershed. The project has already reduced phosphorous delivery to Madison lakes and the Yahara River.

Jeff Endres, Partner Endres Berryridge Farms Waunakee, WI said “Farmers that were called in thought that this was an opportunity where maybe agriculture could lead this in a way that was good for agriculture, and also good for the community.”

Endres has implemented many practices to minimize erosion, avoid runoff, and reduce phosphorus levels below the standard threshold. Additional testing revealed that high phosphorus levels were attributed to century-old sediment already in the streams.

Parisi added “What we’ve found is while our practices upstream are working there was up to a century’s worth of muck basically in many of our streams, we refer to this as legacy phosphorus. And what this is, is it’s runoff that’s occurred through the decades beginning literally a century ago.”

The legacy sediment removal initiative hydraulically dredges 33 miles of streams and disposes of the sediment in an environmentally safe way. This will allow for a 50% reduction of Phosphorus within one generation.

“It’s going to be great for wildlife, it’s removing this legacy sediment with the phosphorus in it, we’re disposing of that where we can on the land. so that that phosphorus stays there and doesn’t get back into the watershed.”

The four-year, twelve million dollar program being implemented will remove layers of sediment from over 33 miles of stream bed. The program is being led by farmers, and will benefit the surrounding communities for generations to come.